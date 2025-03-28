Bans on technology not enough to prepare children for healthy digital use, experts warn

28 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

According to a study by international experts, simply imposing bans on smartphone and social media access does not effectively prepare children for the healthy use of technology. The experts argue that these restrictions are being enforced "despite a lack of evidence regarding their impact."

The study, published by the British Medical Journal, states, "Requiring complete abstinence from all forms of technology to protect children from harm is unrealistic and potentially harmful in a society where technology is essential and offers benefits such as access to information and social support."

While the study acknowledges the importance of tech-free moments and spaces for children, it asserts that broad restrictions are only temporary fixes that fail to foster long-term healthy engagement with digital platforms. Such measures, the authors claim, do little to support children's successful transition into adolescence and adulthood in a world increasingly reliant on technology.

The research, conducted by six international experts from the UK, US, Sweden, and Brazil, recommends providing schools, teachers, and parents with training and resources to actively help children navigate technology use in a healthy way. It also calls for their involvement in shaping future policies and approaches toward technology use among children.