Estonia announces €100 million military aid package for Ukraine

22 March 2025

The list includes unmanned aerial vehicles, land and sea drones, medical equipment, and other equipment manufactured in Estonia.

The assistance was formed by transferring a list of necessary equipment to Tallinn, which will be purchased from Estonian defense companies.

This was reported by the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

The Estonian government has announced a €100 million military aid package for Ukraine.

