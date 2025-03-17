World's largest defense companies skyrocket in value

17 March 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Since the beginning of 2025, the share prices of 900 of the world's largest defense corporations, including those in aerospace production, have increased by 12 percent, pushing their total market capitalization to exceed $2.12 trillion, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!