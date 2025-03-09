Tajikistan sees strong growth in foreign trade in 2024

9 March 2025 19:05 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Last year, Tajikistan kept its ducks in a row by maintaining foreign trade relations with 121 countries around the globe, including 10 from the Commonwealth of Independent States and 111 from other corners of the world.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!