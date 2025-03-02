Kremlin praises US shift in foreign policy

2 March 2025 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Kremlin expressed approval of the United States' recent foreign policy shift, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that it "largely aligns" with Russia's stance, Azernews reports.

Peskov noted Sunday the rapid changes under US President Donald Trump administration, emphasizing that while significant damage has been done to US-Russia relations, the political will of both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a swift and successful recovery.

Since taking office in January, Trump has sought to strengthen ties with Russia, notably reaching out to Putin. Meanwhile, US-Ukraine relations have grown tense, highlighted by a recent Oval Office confrontation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.