Kremlin praises US shift in foreign policy
The Kremlin expressed approval of the United States' recent foreign policy shift, with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that it "largely aligns" with Russia's stance, Azernews reports.
Peskov noted Sunday the rapid changes under US President Donald Trump administration, emphasizing that while significant damage has been done to US-Russia relations, the political will of both Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead to a swift and successful recovery.
Since taking office in January, Trump has sought to strengthen ties with Russia, notably reaching out to Putin. Meanwhile, US-Ukraine relations have grown tense, highlighted by a recent Oval Office confrontation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!