Oil Shipments from Iraq to Ceyhan Port set to resume
The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced that the procedures for re-exporting oil produced in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through the Port of Ceyhan have been completed. The oil shipments from Iraq to the Port of Ceyhan were halted on March 25, 2023, following the decision of the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration on oil exports between Turkiye and Iraq.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!