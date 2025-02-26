Azernews.Az

Thursday February 27 2025

Oil Shipments from Iraq to Ceyhan Port set to resume

26 February 2025 18:47 (UTC+04:00)
Oil Shipments from Iraq to Ceyhan Port set to resume

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced that the procedures for re-exporting oil produced in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through the Port of Ceyhan have been completed. The oil shipments from Iraq to the Port of Ceyhan were halted on March 25, 2023, following the decision of the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration on oil exports between Turkiye and Iraq.

