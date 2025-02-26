Oil Shipments from Iraq to Ceyhan Port set to resume

26 February 2025 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has announced that the procedures for re-exporting oil produced in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) through the Port of Ceyhan have been completed. The oil shipments from Iraq to the Port of Ceyhan were halted on March 25, 2023, following the decision of the Paris-based International Court of Arbitration on oil exports between Turkiye and Iraq.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!