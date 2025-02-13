13 February 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is promoting the innovative development of artificial intelligence (AI) while emphasizing its importance to national security. Beijing also stresses its opposition to ideological boundaries and the politicization of scientific and technological cooperation, Azernews reports.

"We actively promote the inclusive development of artificial intelligence, assist developing countries in strengthening their AI capacities, advocate for open-source AI technologies, and promote the availability of AI-powered services," said Guo Jiakun, a representative from China.

He further emphasized that China "opposes drawing ideological boundaries, overgeneralizing the concept of national security, and politicizing trade, economic, scientific, and technological matters."

Guo Jiakun noted that China is deeply committed to supporting the innovative development of AI, prioritizing its safety, and encouraging independent enterprise innovation. The government also seeks to foster collaboration and open dialogue on AI's potential to drive global progress.

In contrast, at a session during the AI summit in Paris, U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance expressed concerns about excessive regulation of AI, arguing that it could stifle innovation. He also highlighted that the United States would not accept foreign nations imposing regulations that could hinder American AI developers.

The global AI landscape is becoming increasingly divided, with countries like China and the U.S. taking contrasting approaches. While China promotes an open, inclusive model of AI development, the U.S. is wary of regulations that could impede its leadership in the field. This tension reflects broader geopolitical rivalries, where technological advancements are seen as a crucial area of national strength and influence.