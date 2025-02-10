Aero India Aerospace Exhibition launches in India

10 February 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The International Aviation and Space Exhibition Aero India 2025 has officially begun at the Yelahanka Air Force Base in Bangalore, located in southern India, Azernews reports.

It is reported that, during the exhibition, New Delhi intends to explore the possibility of joint production of military equipment, as well as consider options for multibillion-dollar defense deals. This underscores India’s growing role as a key player in the global defense industry and its efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities through strategic partnerships.

Among the highlights of the event are two advanced fifth-generation stealth fighters: Russia’s Su-57 and the American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. These aircraft are expected to draw significant attention, reflecting the competition and cooperation between global powers in the field of military aviation.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, over 150 foreign companies are participating in the event, which will run until Friday. Defense ministers or representatives from approximately 30 countries are expected to attend, indicating the global significance of the exhibition. The presence of these high-level officials further emphasizes the growing importance of India as a strategic defense and aerospace hub.

In addition to showcasing military hardware, the exhibition serves as a platform for promoting defense innovation and collaboration. India’s defense sector, which has seen increasing modernization efforts, is poised to make further strides, particularly in joint ventures with global partners. The event also reflects India's ambitious goal of becoming a self-reliant defense manufacturing powerhouse, bolstered by initiatives like the "Make in India" campaign, which encourages domestic production of defense technologies.

This year’s Aero India is likely to provide further insights into the future direction of India’s defense and aerospace industry, especially with the growing emphasis on cutting-edge technologies such as unmanned systems, cyber warfare capabilities, and space defense.