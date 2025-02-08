Xi says China ready to work with IOC to promote Olympic Movement

8 February 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that China stands ready to work with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to continue promoting the development of the Olympic Movement, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach in Harbin, capital city of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Bach is here for the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.

China's successful hosting of multiple major sports events in recent years demonstrated the close collaboration between China and the IOC, Xi noted.

Xi said that China is vigorously developing its sports sector and moving toward the goal of building a sports powerhouse and a healthy China, which will continuously make new contributions to the development of international sports.

Bach praised China for advocating and practicing the concepts of unity, cooperation, equality and respect, upholding multilateralism, opposing the politicization of sports, and supporting the broad participation of developing countries in international sports.

He expressed the confidence that China will continue to achieve greater accomplishments and make greater contributions to world peace, development and progress.

Senior Chinese leaders including Cai Qi were present at the meeting.

