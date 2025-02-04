Georgia’s President warns of ongoing threats to stability, stresses national unity

4 February 2025 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia's new President Mikheil Kavelashvili, in his first parliamentary address, warned of persistent threats to the country's stability, citing efforts by foreign-backed forces to destabilize the nation, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that these threats would remain high until the end of the war in Ukraine and the weakening of external influences.

Kavelashvili highlighted Georgia's economic growth, attributing it to peace and stability, and called for reconciliation with regions occupied by Russia.

He also criticized European partners for unfair criticism and pledged to focus on social policies, including tackling drug addiction and promoting sports and education.

The president urged unity among Georgians, especially youth, to safeguard the nation's future.