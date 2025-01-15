First edition of "Harry Potter" saved from landfill

15 January 2025 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, which was nearly thrown away, is set to be sold for £40,000, Azernews reports.

Daniel Pierce, head of the NLB auction house in Paignton, England, discovered the book among the belongings of a deceased resident of Brixham. "This is the biggest discovery for us. The family is amazed; they did not expect this... For them, it will be important money that has been sitting on the shelf for 20 years," he said.

According to Pierce, he found the book at the top of a pile of items that were destined for the trash. "For a library edition, it was in excellent condition," Pierce commented. "Usually, such books arrive on the market with damaged covers. But this one is in great shape."

On the first page, the price is marked in pencil — £2. This copy was apparently taken home from the library for that price. Pierce noted that the misspelling of the word "philosopher" on the back cover, where the letter "o" is missing, confirms that this is indeed a first edition.

Daniel Pierce also pointed out that another copy in similar condition was sold for £42,000 (approximately $52,000) in November.

This discovery highlights the growing value of first editions of Harry Potter books, especially those in good condition. The first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone has become one of the most sought-after collectibles in the literary world. As the popularity of the Harry Potter series continues to endure, rare copies like this one are expected to fetch ever higher prices at auction. In fact, many first editions have become more than just books — they are now valuable investments and coveted treasures for collectors worldwide.

Interestingly, the significance of the book's original misprints (like the spelling error) adds an extra layer of rarity and desirability. Collectors often search for these imperfections, as they are a clear indicator of a book's early print run, making them even more valuable on the market.