SpaceX launches Turkiye's first Baykar satellite

15 January 2025 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The first satellite of the Fergani Space company, a project involving the Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle manufacturer Baykar, was launched into space aboard a SpaceX rocket, Azernews reports.

The launch took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in the United States as part of the Transporter-12 mission.

"After achieving our 20-year goal, we have taken another step forward and started space research," said Seljuk Bayraktar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baykar, commenting on the satellite's launch.

According to Bayraktar, as part of the Fergani project, the Turkish company plans to develop a global positioning system. He also mentioned that the hydrogen peroxide engine for the Fergani satellite was tested in May 2024.

This launch marks an important milestone not only for Baykar but also for Turkiye's growing space capabilities. Baykar's involvement in both unmanned aerial vehicles and space technology is positioning the company as a key player in the global aerospace sector. The development of a global positioning system would further enhance Turkiye’s technological independence, providing the country with greater control over navigation and communication systems, which have become critical for both military and civilian applications.

Interestingly, this move into space technology comes at a time when space exploration is becoming increasingly accessible to private companies worldwide. With SpaceX leading the way in reducing the costs of space launches, many countries and companies, including Baykar, are expanding their ambitions to include not just satellite development but also space-based services and infrastructure.