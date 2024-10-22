China launched artificial Earth satellite to monitor atmosphere

22 October 2024 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched the Tianping-3 artificial Earth satellite (Libra-3) to explore the upper atmosphere, Azernews reports.

The satellite, the report says, was launched from the Taiyuan cosmodrome in Shanxi Province (Northern China) at 08:10 Beijing time (04:10 Baku time) using the Changzheng-6 launch vehicle (Long March-6, "Great March-6") and "successfully launched the specified orbit."

Tianping-3, named after the Libra constellation, is mainly used for calibration of ground-based radar equipment, as well as for monitoring the low-orbit space environment and correcting the orbit prediction model.

---

