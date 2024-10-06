Fire at Iran claims one life and injures twelve

6 October 2024 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

Today, one person died due to a fire at a rubber container factory in the Khazra industrial park of Kerman province, located in southeastern Iran.

Mohammad Saberi, head of the emergency center at Iran's Kerman University of Medical Sciences, provided this information to reporters, Azernews reports.

He stated that 12 people were injured in the fire, and the injured individuals were taken to medical centers for treatment.

The fire was reportedly caused by the ignition of disposable containers, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz