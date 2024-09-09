IAEA urges Iran to resume Nuclear safeguards talks

9 September 2024 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is encouraging Tehran to facilitate a meeting to resume discussions on Iran's nuclear safeguards issues, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stated, according to Azernews.

"After the elections in Iran, I corresponded with President Pezeshkian, indicating my disposition to meet him in Tehran to re-launch the dialogue and cooperation between the Agency and Iran. He agreed to meet with me at an appropriate juncture. I encourage Iran to facilitate such a meeting in the not-too-distant future so that we can establish a constructive dialogue that leads swiftly to real results," Grossi said during his address to the IAEA Board of Governors.

Grossi also highlighted that there has been no progress in the last 15 months regarding the implementation of the joint statement from March 4, 2023, between the IAEA and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

"In the context of Iran’s agreement that the joint statement continues to provide a framework for cooperation with the Agency and for addressing the outstanding safeguards issues, I call upon Iran to implement the Joint Statement through serious engagement with the Agency’s concrete proposals," Grossi added.

In March 2023, the AEOI and IAEA reached an agreement on several matters. Both parties agreed to cooperate in accordance with the IAEA's competencies and Iran's rights and obligations under the comprehensive safeguards agreement. Iran expressed willingness to provide additional information and access to address outstanding safeguards issues at three locations. Voluntary access for further verification and monitoring by the IAEA will be arranged through a technical meeting in Tehran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz