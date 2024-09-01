German far right set for first major electoral victory since World War II

1 September 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Germany’s far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), appears to have secured its most significant electoral success since World War II, winning a regional election in the country’s East, according to an initial projection, Azernews reports citing Politico.

The triumph in a region that was under communist control during the Cold War represents a major setback for Germany’s political center, particularly for the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition, which seem to have experienced considerable losses.

“For us, it’s a historic success,” said Alice Weidel, one of AfD’s national leaders.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz