China launchs new satellite for Earth observation

19 July 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has launched a new satellite for Earth observation, Azernews reports.

The launch of the Great Trek launch vehicle, which launched the Gaofen-11 05 satellite into orbit, was carried out on July 19 at 11:03 local time from Taiyuan station in Shaanxi Province. The satellite has reached its planned orbit.

The satellite, developed by the Chinese Space Science and Technology Corporation, will be used to conduct various observations on the Earth's surface, including for studying land resources, urban planning, road network planning, crop productivity assessment, and early warning of natural disasters.The satellite will also provide various services to the countries of the "One Belt, one Road".

It should be noted that this is the 528th launch of missiles from the "Great Campaign" series.

