NATO won't shoot down Russian planes in Ukrainian airspace

15 July 2024 09:26 (UTC+04:00)

NATO troops will not directly participate in the Ukrainian conflict, including the shooting down of Russian planes and missiles in the country's airspace.

According to Azernews, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this on the Ukrainian TV channel "TSN".

"NATO's policy remains unchanged - we will not participate in this conflict. We will support Ukraine in the destruction of Russian planes, but NATO will not be directly involved in this," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General of NATO also emphasized that the alliance will continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv, including strengthening the country's air defense.

