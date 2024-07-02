Water level in China's longest river exceeded a dangerous limit

2 July 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The water level in various parts of the Yangtze, China's longest river, has exceeded a dangerous limit, Azernews reports.

Due to heavy rains in recent days, the water level in the Yangtze River in Hubei Province reached 27.3 meters. It is highly likely that the rains will continue in the coming days, as a result of which the water level in the river will rise even more, flooding residential areas and agricultural fields. For this reason, more than 14,000 people were involved in monitoring coastal dams.

On the section of the Yangtze River passing through Anhui Province, the water level exceeded the dangerous limit of 40 centimeters. For the first time this year, the Ministry of Water Resources of China announced the "flood warning No. 1" due to the situation on the Yangtze River. 811,000 residents of the province were affected by heavy rains, and 195,000 people were evacuated.

In the Miluo River in Hunan Province, the water level exceeded the dangerous level by 7.13 meters and reached 77.63 meters. This is the highest figure since 1954. The water level in the Miluo River passing through the city of Yueyan rose by 9.5 meters in 48 hours. Flooding was recorded in the Pingchian area near the city, more than 15 thousand residents were evacuated. Significant damage was caused to homes, infrastructure, personal property and agricultural fields.

---

