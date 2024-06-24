North Korea recalls its deterrence potential in response to US "show of force"

24 June 2024 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The DPRK authorities do not rule out that they can show the potential of their new means of deterrence in response to the demonstration of force by the United States and the Republic of Korea. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the DPRK, Kim Gang Il, Azernews reports.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea are resorting to a show of force right in front of us, this is a very dangerous game and an adventure," the deputy minister warned. "The DPRK fully reserves the opportunity to show all its deterrence forces, including new ones, in response to provocative attempts by the United States and the Republic of Korea - fanatics of confrontation - and condemns these attempts in the strongest terms," the statement said.

Kim Gang Il cited as an example the arrival of the American nuclear aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt in Busan on June 22, US and Republic of Korea aviation exercises, including on June 5, when the American B-1B strategic bomber used the JDAM bomb during training for the first time since 2017, as well as Air Force exercises on June 17-20 involving a "flying battery" AC-130J. Kim Gang Il also recalled the meeting of the advisory group on nuclear planning of the United States and the Republic of Korea.

"The United States and its henchmen, whose congenital diseases include malicious hostility and suspiciousness, in response to the normal development of relations between friendly sovereign states, show symptoms similar to an epileptic seizure," the deputy minister believes. According to him, the Republic of Korea and the United States are engaged in "dangerous ostentatious behavior, spewing abuse from their dirty mouths."

"They dragged their nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula across the Pacific Ocean to our gates, certainly not to "repair" or "celebrate" the American-South Korean alliance," Kim Gang Il said. On June 19, Russia and the DPRK signed a comprehensive strategic partnership Agreement, which implies military assistance in in the case of a defensive war.

