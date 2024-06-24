Anti-terror operation regime declared in Russia's Dagestan

24 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

An anti-terrorist operation regime has been implemented in Dagestan, and measures are currently being taken to neutralize the militants who set fire to the church and synagogue. According to Azernews, the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee has released information about this.

"In order to ensure the safety of citizens, prevent terrorist crimes, and arrest persons involved in an armed attack, the head of the Russian FSB department for Dagestan decided to conduct an anti-terrorist operation," the information reads.

Currently, measures are being taken to search for and neutralize the armed persons who set fire to the church and synagogue buildings in Makhachkala and Darbend.

