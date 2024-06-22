Kyrgyzstan's imports of passenger cars from China skyrocket

22 June 2024 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan imported 34,032 passenger cars from China from January through April 2024, which is 9 times more than during the same period in 2023 (3,435 cars), Azernews reports.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the value of these imports reached $576.906 million, increasing by 6.9 times over the figures for January-April 2023 ($83.136 million).

South Korea was the second main exporter of cars to the country, from which nearly 10,954 cars were bought, with a value amounting to $85 million. The US follows, with 2,906 cars imported at a value of $59.2 million.

In total, Kyrgyzstan imported 57,301 passenger cars from January through April of this year, which is 92.2 percent more than in the same period in 2023 (29,815 cars). The total value of imports reached $980.2 million, doubling from $486.192 million in January-April 2023.

Compared to the same period in 2023 ($4.051 billion), Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover increased by 27.7 percent, reaching $5.171 billion from January through April 2024.

Exports totaled $760.6 million, up by 19.7 percent compared to $635.678 million in January–April 2023. Imports grew by 29.2 percent compared to $3.415 billion in the same period in 2023, reaching $4.411 billion from January through April 2024.

