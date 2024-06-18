World media writes on imminent uprisings in France amidst election discord

18 June 2024 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

French police are considering all possible scenarios for the development of events following the recent results of the parliamentary elections and the reports say that there are preparations for riots if France's right-wing National Rally party wins.

As reported by Azernews, citing TASS, the French newspaper "Le Journal du Dimanche" (JDD) published information about this.

According to the publication, the police consider July 7, the day of the second round of elections, to be particularly dangerous. Today, it is necessary to have "as many employees as possible" at the disposal of law enforcement agencies.

According to Eric Henri, a representative of the French police union, the police are currently preparing shields, grenades, helmets, water cannons, and protective equipment.

At the same time, the representative of the trade union said that the number of police officers is limited, so if there are riots, the "issue of the participation of the army" in maintaining order will be brought up again.

It should be noted that President Emmanuel Macron's call for snap parliamentary elections by dissolving parliament has cast doubt on his increasingly weak authority. On the other hand, the increased chance of victory of the center-right in the next elections has almost changed the political vectors of the country.

Not many in France believe that Macron can hold out until the next election. Because Emmanuel Macron has become a disliked figure not only among his political rivals, but also outside France.

