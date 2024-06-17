9 injured in shooting at Michigan water park

17 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

At least 9 people were injured in a shooting at a water park in Rochester Hills in the northern suburbs of Detroit, the U.S. state of Michigan, on Saturday, Azernews reports.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) when a "random" gunman got out of a vehicle and unloaded 28 gunshots from a handgun, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said at a news conference Saturday evening.

There were "nine, maybe 10, victims of varying kinds of injuries," Bouchard said, adding that the victims were of various ages, with the youngest identified as eight years old.

The suspect was "contained" in a house half mile from the park, Bouchard said. The police recovered a 9-millimeter handgun and three magazines at the scene.

The police issued an emergency alert Saturday evening, warning residents in Rochester Hills of an "active shooter" and urging them to "avoid area and seek shelter."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz