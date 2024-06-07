WhatsApp plans to create special AI assistant

7 June 2024 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

WhatsApp messenger will introduce an assistant based on artificial intelligence (AI) to manage business accounts, Azernews reports.

"Now our goal is not to create a single assistant based on artificial intelligence, but several AI systems for different tasks at once, including for business. Every company should be able to quickly find an intermediary who will communicate with customers, accompany and establish commercial activities," TechCrunch quotes Zuckerberg, who spoke at the Meta conference in Brazil.

Facebook Instagrammer reports that business account users will be able to use artificial intelligence systems to create ads on Facebook and Instagram that will redirect customers to WhatsApp chat. In addition, the company is developing a support service based on artificial intelligence systems that can automatically answer customer questions.

At the same time, Meta announced its intention to label messages generated using AI so that customers could distinguish them from information coming from official representatives.

TechCrunch also added that WhatsApp will use AI technology to send targeted ads and alerts to a specific audience, rather than to all users who have subscribed to the company's updates.

