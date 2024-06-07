Around 80 migrants including children rescued from Channel

7 June 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Around 80 migrants, including at least three children, have been rescued after a boat got into trouble while crossing the Channel, Azernews reports citing BBC News.

Dover and Walmer lifeboats were launched to assist Border Force following reports that dozens of people were in the water about 10 miles off the Kent coast on Thursday morning.

Two Border Force vessels, two lifeboats, two French vessels and two Coastguard helicopters have been involved, with British authorities leading the rescue.

Life boats carried out a search of the area and there have been no reports of fatalities.

It is thought the boat reached UK waters after being shadowed by a French warship, then got into difficulty.

Some of those in the sea may have drifted back into French waters and anyone picked up by UK lifeboats will likely be brought back to Dover.

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said the organisation was co-ordinating the response to a small boat incident in the Channel on Thursday morning.

Last month, Home Office figures revealed that more than 7,500 migrants arrived in the UK by small boats in the first four months of the year – the highest level since records began.

A total of 29,437 arrived on the Kent coast from France in small boats across the whole of 2023 – about a third less than the figure for the previous year.

The English Channel is one of the most dangerous and busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Tackling the number of small boat crossings is one of the election issues ahead of polling day on 4 July.

---

