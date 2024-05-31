Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister hosts high-level meeting with Turkish delegation

31 May 2024 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Colonel General İsmail Günaydin, who is on an official visit to the country, Azernews reports.

Minister Zakir Hasanov emphasized that sincere relations between the heads of state have a positive impact on the sphere of military cooperation as on other spheres.

Expressing satisfaction with his visit to the fraternal country on May 29-30 this year at the invitation of Minister of National Defense of Türkiye Yaşar Güler, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov commended the organization of the EFES-2024 multinational exercise in Türkiye and servicemen’s professionalism.

Colonel General İsmail Günaydın, in his turn, thanked for the hospitality. He noted that the friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on mutual trust and support.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres, as well as emphasized the importance of events held within the Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting.

Then First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Turkish delegation.

During the meeting at the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, the sides hailed the current state of bilateral military cooperation between two countries. They underlined the importance of such meetings in expanding mutual cooperation between the two fraternal countries.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz