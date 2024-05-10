Pentagon confirms US has stopped supplying aerial bombs to Israel

10 May 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Due to the situation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the USA has suspended the supply of a total of 3,500 aerial bombs to Israel, Azernews reports, citing the Pentagon spokesman, Patrick Ryder, as he told in a statement.

According to him, the United States has not yet decided what to do with these supplies.

US President Joseph Biden said in an interview with CNN on May 8 that if a major military operation takes place in the city of Rafah, the US will stop supplying weapons to Israel.

It should be noted that a large number of Palestinians who were forced to leave other cities of Gaza have settled in Rafah. According to the Israeli side, the combat units of the Hamas group are concentrated in Rafah.

