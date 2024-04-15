North Korea has completed preparations for the launch of a second reconnaissance satellite

15 April 2024 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has almost completed preparations for the launch of its second reconnaissance satellite, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap news agency.

"The United States and the Republic of Korea believe that a launch is possible this week, given the situation, including maintenance of launch complexes near the new Dongchang cosmodrome. The probability is high. The release coincides with the main domestic political events in the world," a government source told the agency."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz