LUKOIL opens its first filling station in Kazakhstan

15 April 2024 20:02 (UTC+04:00)

Russian LUKOIL has opened the first franchise filling station in Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing the company.

"These are new growth opportunities in the region for both the corporation and local gasoline dealers. Together, we are focused on offering consumers high-quality services and premium fuel," the company said.

LUKOIL has been operating in Kazakhstan since 1995, also developing projects for oil production and transportation, the production of lubricants, and green energy.

Meanwhile, in March 2024, LUKOIL started construction of a solar power plant in the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

The solar power plant will be located next to the LUKOIL lubricants plant (a 100 percent subsidiary of LUKOIL) and will provide energy supply to the production facilities of the plant with environmentally friendly solar energy.

The design capacity of the power plant is 4.95 MW. Construction of the first stage of 2 MW is planned to be completed in 2024.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz