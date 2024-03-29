Inflation in Italy rises to 1.3% in March

29 March 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Italy's inflation rate rose to 1.3% in March according to preliminary estimates released by ISTAT on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The increase comes after annual inflation remained stable at 0.8% in February, the same level as January.

ISTAT said the national consumer price index for the entire collectivity (NIC), gross of tobacco products, increased by 0.1% on a monthly basis and by 1.3% on an annual basis, The national statistics agency added that core inflation, net of energy goods and fresh food, rose from +2.3% to +2.4%, while core inflation net of energy goods alone decelerated from +2.6% to +2.5%.

ISTAT also said Friday the annual increase in so-called 'shopping trolley' prices slowed to +3% in March from +3.7% in February.

The increase in prices of food, household and personal care items slowed from +3.4% in February to +3% in March and in those of products with high purchase frequency slowed from +2.8% in February to +2.7% in March.

Prices of unprocessed food products also slowed in March , falling to +2.6% from +4.4%, as did tobacco prices, dropping from +2.6% to +1.9%.

---

