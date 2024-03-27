ICESCO obtains Observer status in Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network

27 March 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) has been granted observer status in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN), Azernews reports, citing the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation.

Dr. Salim M. AlMalik, ICESCO Director-General, welcomed this step, confirming that the organisation’s membership in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network is a step towards enhancing cooperation with the network member countries in implementing joint initiatives and valorizing the network’s role in promoting the values of coexistence and peace.

This decision was announced during the opening of the 3rd conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network (NAM PN) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Thus, ICESCO becomes the fourth international organisation to be granted observer status in the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

