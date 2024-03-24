Crocus City Hall owner says terrorists wanted to burn people alive in hall

24 March 2024 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

After the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in Moscow, the owner of the concert hall Araz Agalarov, who gave an interview to the media, touched on some interesting facts.

"On March 22, the criminals who committed a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall building in Moscow fled in a Renault Symbol car. They were found in Khatsun village, Karachevski district, Bryansk region. The Federal Security Service has announced that all four people who committed the terrorist act have been detained.

Accroding to Azernews, the owner has told this to the RBC TV channel.

A. Agalarov said that the terrorists wanted to incinerate people alive in the hall. Because in parallel with the execution, everything was filled with flammable substances, kerosene, gasoline."

The owner noted that the concert hall was completely burned by arsonists.

"If you enter here, you will not believe that someone can survive there. However, since all fire protection systems and fire extinguishing works were in good condition, they kept the hall in such a state for several hours that no collapse occurred, and people had the opportunity to leave the place. Because you understand, 6 thousand people cannot leave the hall in 2-3 minutes. Moreover, the terrorists shot people who were walking in almost all the speeches.

He added that one of the hall's security personnel was killed during the terrorist attack.

"If anywhere camouflaged men get out of a car with four Kalashnikov assault rifles and start shooting at everyone, and 600 cartridges are found in the area, then you should know that this is not a security service or a military operation. In fact, it is a terrorist act carried out by provocateurs. What can a good security service do in this case?"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz