42.4% of water lost from distribution networks in 2022

22 March 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

Italy lost 42.4% of water from distribution networks in 2022, ISTAT said on World Water Day on Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The figure represents a deterioration with respect to 2020, when water losses stood at 42.2%, and is enough to meet the water needs of 43.4 million people for a year.

The national statistics agency said local distribution networks deliver 214 litres of drinking water per inhabitant per day for authorized use, down by 36 litres over 1999.

In 2023, the share of households that do not trust drinking from their taps was 28.8%, in line with the 2022 figure.

---

