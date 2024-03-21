EU agrees on extending trade liberalisation measures for Ukraine

21 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

After intense discussions, the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) member countries and the European Parliament agreed on the application of quotas for agricultural products imported from Ukraine.

According to Azernews, an agreement has been reached on the introduction of quotas for eggs, poultry, oats, corn and puppies. However, no limit was applied to grain and barley.

It was decided to determine the new quota in the next 21 days. The date of entry into force of the decision is set for June 1. The customs duty will be applied to the agricultural products that will be imported in excess of the quota.

It should be noted that the main demand of the farmers who have held mass actions in Europe in recent months is the cancellation of concessions for agricultural products of Ukraine.

---

