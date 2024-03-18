Iranian company interested in participating in restoration of cultural heritage sites in Uzbekistan

18 March 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Iran Fariddin Nasriyev met with the director of the Razigaran Arg-e Azadi Consulting Engineers Company Alirizo Anisi, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

At the meeting, the diplomat spoke about the modern development of Uzbekistan, its potential, large-scale reforms being implemented in our country in all areas.

The Iranian businessman said that he considers Uzbekistan one of the leading countries in Central Asia and expressed his readiness to implement joint projects with Uzbek partners in the restoration of cultural heritage sites.