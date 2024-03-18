Dangerous streptococcal infections in Japan reach record levels

18 March 2024 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Dangerous streptococcal infections in Japan are reaching record levels. Health services are trying to determine the cause of the increase in the incidence of bacterial disease, which has a mortality rate of 30 percent, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The number of infections in 2024 is expected to be higher than last year's record. At the same time, the continued spread of streptococcus a toxicological shock syndrome, the most severe and potentially fatal form of streptococcal infection, is of serious concern in Japan. The National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported that 941 such cases were registered last year.

In the first two months of 2024, 378 cases of infection were detected in 45 of Japan's 47 prefectures. Although the elderly are at risk, the group A strain causes more deaths among patients under the age of 50.

According to local media, 21 of the 65 people under the age of 50 who were diagnosed between July and December 2023 died. The bacterium, which manifests itself with cold—like symptoms, can sometimes cause complications such as pneumonia and meningitis, and in severe cases, organ failure and necrosis.

---

