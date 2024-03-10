Italy remains in grips of severe weather

10 March 2024 20:30 (UTC+04:00)

Italy remained in the grips of bad weather on Sunday after strong winds and heavy rainfall on Saturday caused major disruptions in many parts of the country, Azernews report, citing ANSA.

The situation was particularly critical in northwestern coastal region of Liguria, where mudslides and flooding were reported in many places during the night and early on Sunday morning.

In Genoa, ten elderly residents of a rest home in the Coronata district were evacuated and taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

Several roads and an underpass in the coastal city also had to be closed due to mudslides and flooding.

Further north in neighbouring Piemonte, heavy snowfall above 1,000m caused electricity and telephone blackouts in several places and roads had to be closed due to the risk of avalanches.

Further south in the capital Rome a tufa wall measuring about 25 metres in length collapsed in Via San Francesco di Sales, in the highly popular Trastevere area of Rome.

Four parked cars were buried by the rubble but there were no reported injuries.

---

