Spanish Prime Minister to propose Parliament to recognize Palestine

10 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will propose considering the issue of recognizing Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Prime Minister on his official X account.

The Prime Minister said he would propose to the Spanish Parliament Spanish recognition of a Palestinian state during his current term in office.

"For moral reasons, for reasons of justice and because this is the only way for two states - Israel and Palestine - to live in peace and live together," he said.

En esta legislatura propondré a las Cortes Generales, el reconocimiento del Estado Palestino por parte de España.



Por convicción moral, por una causa justa y porque es la única manera de que dos Estados, Israel y Palestina, convivan y coexistan en paz. pic.twitter.com/o54AB3f0vO — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 9, 2024

