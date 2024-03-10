Spanish Prime Minister to propose Parliament to recognize Palestine
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will propose considering the issue of recognizing Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Prime Minister on his official X account.
The Prime Minister said he would propose to the Spanish Parliament Spanish recognition of a Palestinian state during his current term in office.
"For moral reasons, for reasons of justice and because this is the only way for two states - Israel and Palestine - to live in peace and live together," he said.
En esta legislatura propondré a las Cortes Generales, el reconocimiento del Estado Palestino por parte de España.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) March 9, 2024
Por convicción moral, por una causa justa y porque es la única manera de que dos Estados, Israel y Palestina, convivan y coexistan en paz. pic.twitter.com/o54AB3f0vO
---
