Azernews.Az

Sunday March 10 2024

Spanish Prime Minister to propose Parliament to recognize Palestine

10 March 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Spanish Prime Minister to propose Parliament to recognize Palestine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will propose considering the issue of recognizing Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Prime Minister on his official X account.

The Prime Minister said he would propose to the Spanish Parliament Spanish recognition of a Palestinian state during his current term in office.

"For moral reasons, for reasons of justice and because this is the only way for two states - Israel and Palestine - to live in peace and live together," he said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more