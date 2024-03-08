Brussels approves Italian state aid for green transition

8 March 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission has approved a 1.1 billion euro Italian state aid scheme to support the transition to a zero-emissions economy, according to an announcement Friday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The measure, funded partly through the post-Covid national recovery and resilience plan (NRRP), will be open to companies producing batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat pumps, electrolysers, carbon capture and storage instruments, and critical components and raw materials needed to manufacture these tools.

The aid will take the form of direct subsidies.



