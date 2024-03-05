Italy has three million undeclared workers - union chief

5 March 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Some three million people in Italy are undeclared workers, employed off the books, the Secretary General of the UIL trade union said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"We must act so that these ghosts return to being people with a contract and a stable job," Bombardieri said at an event marking UIL's 74th anniversary at which the stories of exploited and underpaid young workers were presented.

National statistics agency Istat said in October 2023 that Italy had 2.99 million undeclared workers in 2021, up from 2.073 million in 2020. Bombardieri reiterated the need to fight rules that allow greater job insecurity, such as the Jobs Act that makes it easier to fire workers.

But he also expressed scepticism about the plan by the CGIL union to collect signatures for referenda to abolish such laws, saying the turnout for such votes is often low.

"We think it is necessary to mobilize and have talks with governments and the political world," Bombardieri said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz