President of Uganda: NAM and multipolarity are force for peace in dangerous times

17 February 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

In an article in The Hill, Ugandan President and Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Yoweri Museveni said that the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and multipolarity should not be seen as a threat to the West but as a force for peace in dangerous times, Azernews reports.

He stressed that NAM member countries are ready to cooperate with all in the name of ideals such as equality, mutual interests and peaceful coexistence, which originally formed the basis for the establishment of the organization.

According to Museveni, many did not believe in the strength of the Non-Aligned Movement and assumed it was destined to repeat the fate of the Berlin Wall. "However, as the fissures between the great powers deepen, with some proclaiming a 'Cold War 2.0' between the West and China, the Movement is regaining relevance," he said.

"Today, the organization has also undergone a transformation. The 120 member countries, home to more than 4.6 billion people, form the largest bloc of countries at the UN. Starting from poverty, its members now occupy positions ranging from global financial centers, technology hubs and manufacturing facilities to major energy exporters. This great alliance of humanity and diversity should not be downgraded to a great rivalry, which is not in its own interest," he said.

The Ugandan leader emphasized that the Non-Aligned Movement is a boon to the world and its positions should not be seen as "anti-Western."

"As global tensions rise, the Non-Aligned Movement can also use its collective weight to reform global institutions to better cope with today's challenges. For example, this is the case with the UN Security Council, where permanent members with veto power represent the victorious countries of World War II and can hinder effective action," the NAM chairman said.

We would like to remind that the 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in Kampala (Uganda) on January 15-20 this year, at which the chairmanship of the organization passed from Azerbaijan to Uganda.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz