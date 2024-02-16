Polar bears are in danger of extinction due to warming in Arctic

16 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Polar bears living in the Hudson Bay area in Canada are under threat of extinction due to climate change in the Arctic. Due to the longer periods of ice absence, predators cannot effectively hunt seals, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The publication notes that the temperature in the Arctic is rising faster than in other regions of the world. Due to this, the water surfaces are less and less covered with ice throughout the year. In this regard, polar bears hunting seals are forced to spend more time on land while traveling on ice.

Research by American scientists shows that polar bears are trying to adapt to new conditions and diversify their diet.

However, the food that bears consume on land does not provide them with enough calories compared to marine mammals. Scientists have concluded that the longer polar bears spend on land, the higher the risk of starvation.

