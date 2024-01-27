Post stamp, marking 100th anniversary of Georgia’s Shota Rustaveli Theatre, Film University, released

27 January 2024 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

Shota Rustaveli Theatre and Film Georgia State University celebrates its 100th anniversary with the unveiling of a commemorative post stamp, the Economy Ministry said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

With a limited circulation of 10,000 units, the stamp was created by Georgian architect and collector Baadur Qoblianidze.

The University Rector Giorgi Shalutashvili, the Deputy Economy Minister Guram Guramishvili and Levan Chikvaidze, the General Director of Georgian Post attended the presentation of the post stamp.

In his address, Guramishvili highlighted the “symbolic significance” of the post stamp, noting that it served as “an appreciation by the country towards its one of the oldest educational institutions for its contribution to the formation of Georgian film and theatre”.

The General Director of Georgian Post presented the first copy of the commemorative stamp to the Shota Rustaveli University Rector, after which the sides signed a memorandum of cooperation, aiming to implement joint projects.

---

