Biden ready to take tough measures against illegal migration — White House

27 January 2024 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

US President Joe Biden is ready to take new tough measures to curb illegal migration to the US if Congress passes an appropriate bill, according to the statement posted by the White House’s press service, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

The US leader recognized that the control on the southern border of the country is not proper. "It’s long past time to fix it," Biden said. His team is consulting with US Senators " to seriously, and finally, address the border crisis," he noted.

"What’s been negotiated would - if passed into law - be the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we’ve ever had in our country," the US President said.

In case of their approval by Congress, he will receive "a new emergency authority to shut down the border when it becomes overwhelmed," Biden said. The US President also stressed that Congress should approve the administration’s request to allocate extra funds for border security.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz