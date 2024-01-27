US deputy secretary of state Victoria Nuland set to visit Türkiye for strategic talks

27 January 2024 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

US Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is set to embark on a diplomatic mission to Türkiye on Jan. 28-29, according to diplomatic sources, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The visit comes as part of the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism, marking a significant step in bilateral relations between the two nations. Nuland's visit follows an invitation from Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar.

During her visit, Nuland is expected to engage in comprehensive consultations, delving into various aspects of the Türkiye-US bilateral relationship, regional and international matters.

On Oct. 31, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden met in Rome and agreed to establish a strategic mechanism that promotes high-level dialogue and addresses issues on which Türkiye and the US do not fully agree, along with issues they are working on.

During the April 4 visit of Nuland to Ankara, the Türkiye-US Strategic Mechanism was launched.

