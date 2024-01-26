Hundreds of influencers to visit Georgia for Traverse digital conference

26 January 2024 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

About 200 influencers from the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Poland, Spain and other countries will visit Tbilisi for the ninth edition of the Traverse digital conference, hosted for the first time in the Georgian capital city, the Georgian National Tourism Administration said on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The event is hosted by the Traverse network, a digital influencer marketing and events agency based in London, composed of tens of thousands of digital influencers and content creators including bloggers, YouTubers, Instagrammers, podcasters, videographers and photographers.

Running between January 30-February 10, the conference will have BBC presenter Gavin Ramjaun, Instagram blogger Rich McCorry and other influencers with millions of followers on social networks as speakers, the Administration said.

They will visit Georgia, [and] learn about tourist products. I think this conference will be very successful, and later we will be able to follow what the influencers write about the country on international media platforms”, said Maia Omiadze, the Head of the Administration.

Michael Ball, the organiser of the conference, said it was his first time in Georgia, noting he enjoyed the local wine and cuisine.

Influencers who visit Georgia will create stories about your country. I think by sharing a positive experience with your audience, you create the best campaign. The influencers that we bring have amazing experience, [and] the material created by them will be distributed on various platforms, which will greatly benefit Georgia”, he said.

Influencers will visit the capital city of Tbilisi, the highland town of Mestia in the north-west, the ski resort of Gudauri and other places to explore the winter destinations, tourist products, cuisine and wine, the Administration said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz