Turkish astronaut conducts Oxygen Saturation experiment at International Space Station

26 January 2024 20:10 (UTC+04:00)

The first Turkish space traveler, Alper Gezeravci, is conducting an Oxygen Saturation experiment on the International Space Station on Friday, the Turkish Space Agency said, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The research seeks to identify the differences and disorders caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen level of the air given with the support of artificial intelligence, the agency said on X.

The research is developed by Istanbul-based Nisantasi University.

The Ax-3 mission, with Gezeravci on board, launched late last week from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket of private space company SpaceX, and later docked with the International Space Station.

The four-person team will do more than 30 scientific experiments during their two-week stay, with Gezeravci responsible for 13 of them.

