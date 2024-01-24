China, Nauru restores diplomatic relations

24 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of China and Nauru held a ceremony in the capital of the People's Republic of China to restore diplomatic relations between the two countries, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The signing of the relevant documents took place at the Diaoyutai State Residence.



On the Chinese side, the joint communique was assured by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, on behalf of Nauru - his counterpart Lionel Aingimea.

"China and Nauru belong to the states of the global South, jointly protect the common interests of developing countries," said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

According to him, both sides defend their sovereignty and independence, "contribute to the formation of a balanced and orderly multipolar world."

It should be noted that Nauru has severed diplomatic ties with Taiwan since January 15 and will not maintain any official contacts with it. Later, the deputy head of the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, Tian Zhongguang, said that Taipei was ceasing to maintain relations with the Republic of Nauru and was withdrawing its representative office in that country.

