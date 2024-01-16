2024 ushers in new show era for US

16 January 2024 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Although the history of the United States of America does not cover a very long time, it is rich in many interesting events. Especially the presidential elections held in the United States have always played a role of trigger to create noise in the political sphere.

The latest results show that the era of incumbent Democratic leader Joseph Biden is coming to an end. But who is the candidate who can replace the old president?

When Donald Trump, who is called a populist and radical nationalist by many Americans, was elected president in 2016, defeating his opponent from the Democratic Party, Hillary Clinton, it was remembered by serious events in the history of the United States. While ordering the construction of the Mexican wall, Trump drew attention with his ultra nationalist and racist character.

Donald Trump, who easily attracts the attention of the masses in more talk shows and has no military knowledge, has also created serious turbulence in the Middle East and Iran relations. Although he is not a complete politician, he is able to hypothetically convince the masses thanks to his talent as a showman. His election as president was observed by many protests. Trump is as much a nationalist as he is an anti-Islamist and a racist.

After becoming president, Trump began to prevent the arrival of immigrants from Muslim countries, as well as ordered the spending of millions of dollars from the US military budget to build walls in Mexico.

Donald Trump, who lost the election to his rival Joseph Biden in 2020, could not easily digest his defeat. He turned the defeat in the elections into a protest under the guise of fraud and tried to prevent the new president from taking office with various maneuvers. On January 6, 2021, he urged his supporters to march to the U.S. Capitol, which many of them then attacked, resulting in multiple deaths and interrupting the electoral vote count.

Donald Trump, who always likes controversy shows, is the first president in American history to have been impeached twice. It is interesting that Trump, who was impeached for the second time in 2021 and acquitted by the Senate, was included in the ranks of the worst presidents in American history.

However, currently, history is changing and, to be more precise, Donald Trump is trying to create a new page in the history of the United States. The former US President is leading among all other candidates in the Iowa Republican primary, according to preliminary voting results.

In the document, it shows that more than 70% of voters cast their votes for him, which is significantly ahead of the other contenders.

In second place is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is supported by more than 15% of Republicans. While Nikki Haley, former permanent representative to the UN, and businessman and pro-Armenian Vivek Ramaswamy received 5.3% and 4.1% of the votes, respectively.

It is significant to note that V. Ramaswamy recently announced his withdrawal from the US presidential race. He called Trump and congratulated him on his victory in the Republican primaries in Iowa. He stated that from now on he would support Trump.

And the most important point is that, prior to this, former President of the United States of America Donald Trump promised to arrange the largest deportation in American history if he wins the future presidential elections.

Pre-elections and tumults in Iran

In 2020, Donald Trump, who ordered the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian general and the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, brought relations with Iran to the worst ever situation. This not only cut off Iran's arm in the Middle East, but also led to an increase in internal turmoil.

Although the situation changed slightly during the administration of President Joseph Biden, Trump's desire to return to the White House later returned the situation to its previous shape. On January 3, 2024, on the eve of the memorial day of the late general, the terrorist incident in Kerman, Iran once again uncovered the footsteps of Trump. After 4 years, on the eve of the next presidential elections, and the incident in Baghdad on the same day 4 years ago - all these can be taken into account as signs predicting the future of Iran-US relations.

Because the January 3 terrorist incident in Kerman was not left unanswered. Iran's IRGC attacked American targets in Erbil, Iraq following the January 3 terrorist actions that Iran speculates as having been committed by the US.

Thus, Trump, who is ahead in the elections, and his turbulent steps are approaching. 2024 ushers in a new show era for US history.

